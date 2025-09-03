Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kunar Earthquake: Aid Struggles To Reach Remote Villages

2025-09-03 05:01:40
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Three days after Kunar's devastating earthquake, humanitarian agencies struggle to reach remote mountainous communities, leaving thousands without essential food, water, shelter, and medical assistance.

Three days after a devastating earthquake struck Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan, humanitarian agencies report severe challenges in delivering aid to remote, mountainous communities.

The World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed on Wednesday that relief efforts are ongoing, but rough terrain and damaged infrastructure have left many villages inaccessible.

“Many highland communities remain isolated, without food, water, or medical assistance,” the WFP said, highlighting the urgent need for immediate humanitarian intervention.

Blocked roads, landslides, and narrow mountain passes continue to slow the delivery of essential supplies, leaving survivors vulnerable and delaying recovery operations.

Local responders are still working to recover and bury bodies, while attempting to assess the full scale of destruction across affected areas.

The Taliban has reported a revised death toll of 1,411, underscoring the severity of the disaster and the scale of international support required.

Humanitarian experts warn that without urgent access and increased logistical support, thousands of vulnerable residents could face worsening food insecurity, medical emergencies, and further displacement.

International agencies, including the UN, are coordinating with local authorities to expand airlifts and ground convoys, aiming to reach the most isolated communities in the coming days.

