Liquid Encapsulation Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 Henkel, Nitto Denko, Shin-Etsu Chemical, And Panasonic Drive Innovation Through R&D And Strategic Expansions

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Encapsulation Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The liquid encapsulation market is expected to grow from USD 1.940 billion in 2025 to USD 2.444 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 4.73%

Key players, including Henkel, Nitto Denko, Shin-Etsu Chemical, and Panasonic, drive innovation through R&D and strategic expansions. In 2024, Henkel introduced a new low-energy epoxy resin for MEMS encapsulation, reducing production costs by 10%. Nitto Denko expanded its Taiwan operations, targeting automotive sensor applications.



Asia-Pacific holds the largest share, contributing 50% of market revenue in 2024, with Taiwan and China leading due to their robust semiconductor industries. Taiwan's IC production, supported by companies like Nitto Denko and Taiwan PU Corporation, drives regional growth. North America follows, with the U.S. focusing on automotive and medical applications. Europe is growing steadily, supported by advancements in consumer electronics.

Growing Semiconductor Applications

The surge in demand for miniaturized semiconductor devices is a primary driver, as liquid encapsulation enhances the durability and functionality of intricate components. In 2024, the global semiconductor industry saw a 15% increase in demand for integrated circuits (ICs) and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), particularly in consumer electronics and automotive sectors. Liquid encapsulation techniques, such as under-filling and glob-top encapsulation, protect delicate components from shocks and moisture, ensuring reliability in smartphones, wearables, and automotive sensors. This trend drives market growth by enabling high-performance, compact devices.

Technological Advancements

Innovations in encapsulation technologies are propelling market expansion. In June 2023, the University of Waterloo introduced a liquid-liquid encapsulation system, which consumes 5,000 times less energy than traditional methods and eliminates microplastics, enhancing sustainability. This breakthrough supports rapid prototyping and production of eco-friendly encapsulated devices, reducing costs by up to 12% for manufacturers and broadening applications in medical and wearable technologies.

Automotive Sector Growth

The automotive industry's shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) is boosting demand for liquid encapsulation. In 2024, MEMS-based sensors for inertia, pressure, and optical applications saw a 10% adoption increase in automotive manufacturing, requiring robust encapsulation to protect against environmental factors. Taiwan's automotive production, a key market, supported this trend, with liquid encapsulation enhancing the mechanical strength of wire-bonded devices in EVs.

Government Initiatives

Supportive government policies are fostering market growth, particularly in semiconductor hubs. In 2023, Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council launched initiatives to strengthen IC manufacturing, driving demand for liquid encapsulation in chip-on-board and transistor applications. These policies aim to position Taiwan as a global leader in semiconductor production, indirectly boosting the encapsulation market.

Market Challenges

High Production Costs

The complex processes and materials, such as epoxy resins and conductive polymers, used in liquid encapsulation result in high production costs. In 2024, the average cost of encapsulating a single MEMS device was USD 50, limiting adoption among smaller manufacturers in developing regions.

Technical Complexity

The integration of liquid encapsulation with advanced semiconductor designs requires specialized expertise. In 2023, compatibility issues with high-density ICs delayed production in Asia-Pacific, slowing market growth in some segments.

Supply Chain Constraints

Limited availability of high-quality encapsulation materials, such as specialized polymers, disrupts supply chains. In 2024, supply shortages increased material costs by 8%, impacting scalability in the Middle East and Africa.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Material

Epoxy resins dominate, holding a 60% market share in 2024, due to their versatility and durability in semiconductor and automotive applications. Polymer-based encapsulants are growing rapidly, driven by their flexibility in wearable and medical devices.

By Application

Integrated circuits lead, accounting for 45% of market revenue in 2024, driven by demand in consumer electronics and automotive sectors. MEMS applications are the fastest-growing, fueled by their use in sensors for EVs and IoT devices. Optoelectronics also contribute significantly, supporting display and lighting technologies.

By End-User

The electronics sector dominates, with smartphones and wearables driving demand. The automotive industry is the fastest-growing segment, supported by EV and ADAS adoption. Healthcare applications, including medical implants, are expanding steadily.

Key Benefits of this Report:



Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment. Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage:



Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Key Attributes: