US Open: Venus Williams' Campaign Ends With Women's Doubles QF Loss
Townsend and Siniakova breezed into the semifinals, beating Venus/Fernandez, 6-1, 6-2.
Venus, 45, was competing in the US Open doubles draw after accepting a wild card to play singles and participating in the Mixed Doubles Championships.
"I'm really happy with the way that we played today," said Townsend. "Especially playing opponents that are that tough and are able to kind of make adjustments on the fly, and Venus is a legend and understands and knows how to win and figure things out when things aren't going her way. And Leylah the same. She always is a fighter.
"It really made me very proud, and I'm sure Kat as well, of the way we were able to stay solid from start to finish," she added.
Meanwhile, the defending champs and all-Italian team of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini continued their quest to collect back-to-back US Open women's doubles titles. They needed a second-set tiebreak to beat No. 7 seeds American Asia Muhammad and Dutch Demi Schuurs. Final score, 6-1, 7-6(5).
Elsewhere, No. 3 seeds Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe lost the first set to No. 11 seeds Hungary's Timea Babos and Brazil's Luisa Stefani, 0-6. The favored duo-who are also the 2023 US Open women's doubles champions-rediscovered their winning ways to take the second two sets. Final match score to Dabrowski/Routliffe, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Wimbledon champions and No. 4 seeds Veronika Kudermetova and Germany's Elise Mertens registered a convincing 6-4, 6-2 win against No. 5 seeds Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment