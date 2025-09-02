EDGE Group Entity SIATT Inaugurates New Headquarters And Production Facility In São José Dos Campos, Brazil

With an area of 6,000 square metres, the new unit will house state-of-the-art engineering facilities, generating 200 direct jobs and 600 indirect jobs, boosting the defence ecosystem in the region

São José dos Campos, Brazil – September 2025 – EDGE Group entity SIATT, a Brazil based company specialising in the development of intelligent systems for defence and security, has inaugurated its new headquarters and production facility in the city of São José dos Campos. The new sites spans 6,000 square metres and houses state-of-the-art engineering facilities, research and development laboratories, and production lines, increasing SIATT's ability to deliver cutting-edge defence technology and marking a significant expansion in its industrial capabilities.

EDGE Group's Managing Director & CEO, Hamad Al Marar, joined by EDGE's senior leadership, attended the event during a comprehensive visit to Brazil. Brazilian authorities, and important partners such as the Vice-Governor of São Paulo, Felício Ramuth; Commander of the Brazilian Navy, Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen; the Commander of the Marine Corps, Carlos Chagas and the Mayor of São José dos Campos, Anderson Farias, were present.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, said:“EDGE is proud to stand alongside SIATT as we celebrate this milestone. This was our first investment in Brazil, back in 2023, and since then we have expanded significantly from a research and development plant to an impressive industrial plant. This reflects SIATT's commitment to advancing Brazil's technological autonomy and creating long-term value for its defence industry. Together, we are shaping a platform for innovation, economic growth, and trusted partnerships.”

In September 2023, EDGE acquired a 50% stake in SIATT, reinforcing its global strategy of investment in high-potential companies. Through its partnership with EDGE Group, SIATT has accelerated its growth trajectory, enhanced its export readiness, and positioned itself as a strategic contributor to both Brazilian and global defence ecosystems. The new unit in São José dos Campos will generate 200 direct jobs and an additional 600 indirect opportunities.

Founded in 2015, SIATT specialises in the development and integration of defence and security systems, including missiles, weaponry, and advanced embedded technology solutions. Over the past decade, it has built strategic partnerships with the Armed Forces and industry players, contributing to projects of national significance and developing highly specialised expertise.

Among its flagship programmes are the pioneering Mansup anti-ship missile, its extended-range variant Mansup-ER, the advanced precision Max 1.2 AC anti-tank missile, and the Blue Amazon Management System (SisGAAz), flagship programme for coastal surveillance and maritime security.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, EDGE UAE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, created to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products and services to market faster and more efficiently, to positioning the UAE as a leading global centre for future industries, and to creating clear pathways within the industry for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop revolutionary solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six main groups: Platforms and Systems, Missiles and Weapons, Space and Cyber Technologies, Trade and Mission Support, Technology and Innovation, and Homeland Security.

About SIATT:

SIATT is a Brazilian company specialising in the development of intelligent systems for defence and security. With expertise in guidance, control and navigation, SIATT provides high-performance solutions for the Armed Forces, contributing to Brazil's sovereignty and technological innovation. Since 2023, it has had EDGE Group, from the United Arab Emirates, as an investor in the company.