Choate Expands Its Finance And Restructuring Team With Addition Of Michael Comerford

Michael Comerford

Veteran restructuring partner will advise lenders, private equity sponsors, insurance companies and Boards of Directors on complex bankruptcies and workouts.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Michael E. Comerford has joined Choate as a Partner in the Firm's nationally recognized Finance and Restructuring practice. Comerford brings more than two decades of experience guiding clients through high-stakes bankruptcies, special situations, and out-of-court restructurings across numerous industries and jurisdictions.Comerford will represent a broad range of clients including financial institutions, private credit lenders, noteholders, private equity sponsors, insurance companies, and Boards of Directors in a range of complex restructurings and bankruptcies throughout the United States and abroad.Specializing in bankruptcy and insolvency matters, and with more than twenty years of experience handling Chapter 11 cases, special situation transactions and out-of-court restructurings, Comerford has built a diverse practice representing debtors, ad hoc groups of creditors, administrative agents, hedge funds, and private equity firms in a wide variety of industries throughout the capital structure.“Michael is a fantastic addition to our Finance and Restructuring team,” said John Ventola , Department Chair of Choate's Finance & Restructuring Group.“He brings a depth of experience in the insolvency market that will be a valuable resource to both our existing clients and our bankruptcy and restructuring team.”Prior to joining Choate, Comerford previously practiced at Katten, Paul Hastings, and Milbank. He received his JD, magna cum laude, from St. John's University School of Law and a B.S. in Economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

