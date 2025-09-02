Artist Brendan Fernandes Partners With Chapter.Email To Launch Action Line Newsletter

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2025) - Acclaimed artist Brendan Fernandes has announced the launch of "Action Line," a quarterly newsletter documenting the earliest stages of the creative process, in partnership with Chapter. The innovative publication aims to capture the observations and influences that precede artistic creation rather than focusing on finished works.







Photo credit: Virgina Harold

The newsletter's inception stems from Fernandes' recent feature in The New York Times about South Asian artists navigating identity. This coverage sparked his realization that artistic creation begins much earlier than traditionally assumed.

"There isn't one moment that leads us to something," Fernandes explained. "It's a series of moments, it's a series of hearing one article, it's a series of seeing some posts on social media that come together to formulate into that final stage when you make a decision to do something."

As Fernandes told The New York Times, his work explores the complexity of identity and belonging, themes that directly inform Action Line's mission to document the intersectional observations that shape artistic vision.

Strategic Partnership with Chapter

Fernandes selected Chapter based on their mission-driven approach and proven track record. The platform specializes in amplifying overlooked perspectives and achieves remarkable 60% open rates, significantly higher than industry standards.

"They are a mission-driven company where they like to work with people who have principles and practices that are about improving the quality of life for communities," Fernandes noted. "I found their approach was much like an artist's approach in terms of really being focused and really caring about what they're doing and creating."

Breaking Traditional Artist Communication

Action Line represents a departure from typical artist newsletters that focus on self-promotion. Instead, it will document Fernandes' observations on art, culture, and institutional politics through his intersectional lens as someone who identifies as Queer, African, Indian, Canadian, and Teacher.

"There is no finish, there is no start," Fernandes stated. "We're pulling each other in, and really, it's about recognizing how we are a sum of different parts that we pull together."

Mindful Documentation Process

The quarterly format reflects Fernandes' commitment to mindful observation over reactive posting. Each issue will feature content spanning his diverse experiences, from the dance world to institutional work with monuments.

"What goes into the quarterly issues will be all things that I find personally moving," he explained. "It's really a coming together or amalgamation of all the pieces of my world and all the pieces of my life."

Fernandes views the newsletter as potentially creating community around shared information. "Maybe the piece that we're creating is actually the community that we'll build around this shared information," he reflected.

Action Line launches as part of Fernandes' broader artistic practice that challenges conventional boundaries between artist and audience, inviting participation in the creative process itself.