Doha, Berlin Explore New Avenues To Boost Trade And Commercial Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar and Germany are deepening their economic partnership as business leaders from both countries convened in Doha to explore opportunities for trade, commercial and investment during a business delegation meeting held at the Qatar Chamber (QC) headquarters in Lusail.

Officials underscored Germany's role as a valued partner in Qatar's industrial and technological advancement, while highlighting Qatar's significant €25bn (QR106.32bn) investments in Germany across key sectors, including automotive, telecommunications, hospitality, and banking.

The business meeting was attended by Ambassador (ret.) Hans-Udo Muzel, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. at the German Embassy in Doha; QC Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani; CEO of TUV NORD Group, Silvio Conrad, who led the German business delegation along with a number of Qatari business owners and members of the German delegation representing the German Near and Middle East Association (NUMOV).



Sheikh Khalifa stressed that Germany stands as both a global economic leader and a trusted partner of Qatar. He highlighted the significant contribution of German companies in the country, noting their role in advancing Qatar's industrial growth and technological progress. He emphasised that the country is steadily advancing toward a diversified and sustainable economy founded on knowledge and innovation, strengthening its standing as a leading global investment hub in line with QNV 2030, and highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector as both a driving force of this transformation and an essential partner in achieving comprehensive development.

“This event truly represents the best that Qatar has to offer and showcases everything we have to say. Qatar has made its presence felt, and this is a key reason for Germany's focus this year,” Ambassador Muzel told The Peninsula.

“We recognise Qatar's leading role in the region, and we know that both sides can rely on each other to achieve shared goals.”

Silvio Conrad, CEO of TUV NORD Group, affirmed the strength and longevity of relations between Germany and Qatar. He said,“The Association works with numerous partners across the Middle East, including Qatar, which creates opportunities for deeper collaboration, particularly in the field of technology.”

The industry leader further mentioned that the visiting delegation comprised several leading German companies specializing in IT, AI, telecommunications, energy, and resources.

Conrad added,“German firms are keen to explore new avenues for growth in the region and to expand their partnerships with the Qatari private sector to further strengthen bilateral economic ties.”

The trade volume between the two countries surpassed QR6bn last year, slightly down from QR7.1bn in 2023. However, officials underscored Qatar's commitment to further enhancing trade relations and boosting mutual investments with Germany across all sectors.