ETH/USD Monthly Forecast: September 2025 (Chart)

Ethereum is trading this weekend above the 4,300.00 ratio and intriguingly the cryptocurrency has not correlated to Bitcoin in lock step. ETH/USD challenged all-time record values last week, last seen in November of 2021.

If you have not been paying attention to ETH/USD as a speculator, perhaps now is the time. Ethereum touched the 4,880.00 mark on the 22nd of August. Whether this was an all-time high may be debatable, because in November of 2021 during another Ethereum frenzy these values were seen too. ETH/USD is not correlating to Bitcoin for the moment. In fact ETH/USD continues to outperform BTC/USD as a speculative asset – and this needs to be examined.

The buying power seen in August for ETH/USD saw the cryptocurrency rise from 3,600.00 on the 1st of August to the highs mentioned above. Ethereum is trading near 4,320.00 as of this writing as the month comes to a conclusion. The notion that ETH/USD is finding more speculative action because it is a cheaper asset to buy compared to Bitcoin has some merit.4,000.00 ETH/USD Level Sustained and Questioned

ETH/USD has essentially sustained a price above 4,000.00 since the 8th of August. Yes, BTC/USD did touch highs early this month too but saw a large selloff. ETH/USD however, continues to deliver strong volatility which may be appealing to traders without deep pockets. ETH/USD still provides cryptocurrency speculators the opportunity to make unreasonable amounts of money in a short time, it also still provides a chance to lose a large sum of money quickly if it goes in the wrong direction for a speculator.

The ability for a speculator to gamble with less money on ETH/USD compared to Bitcoin is likely fueling the large amount of speculative action in Ethereum. According to a handful of data sources trading volume in Ethereum is now larger than Bitcoin in many cases. This is likely do to the fact that retail speculators can trade ETH/USD cheaper than they can Bitcoin – simply because Bitcoin is now so expensive Notions and Volatility



A drop this past week from the 4,800.00 ratio to the mark of 4,300.00 isn't the same thing compared to 2021 and 2022, but it is a rather steep fall.

But then again speculators in the cryptocurrency space actually may want to experience these type of falls and climbs.

This because traders can make money on either direction as long as they bet correctly.

The notion that ETH/USD is not correlating to Bitcoin 100% is intriguing. ETH/USD remains a favorite of retail speculators and this will continue to drive volatility.

The last time ETH/USD touched its apex values in November of 2021 a powerful selling downturn arrived in the cryptocurrency sector. Ethereum was trading at nearly 1,000.00 USD in June of 2022. This is written as a warning to cryptocurrency speculators who are intent on blindly wagering with ETH/USD and believe it is going to the moon.Ethereum Outlook for September 2025:

Speculative price range for ETH/USD is $3300.00 to 4,900.00

Will ETH/USD stay above 4000.00 in September? Will the 5000.00 mark and beyond become a target? The 5,000.00 level in Ethereum will certainly be talked about by its backers and influencers, but whether it has merit will only be answered by speculative zeal. And if ETH/USD is not able to hold the 4,000.00 ratio and lower values start to be seen, how low can Ethereum go once again?

The lack of correlation recently to Bitcoin is interesting, but if BTC/USD stumbles in a large way, Ethereum certainly can too. ETH/USD remains a playground for day traders looking to make a fast dollar. Speculation in ETH/USD should be done with solid risk management and sensible trading techniques to guard against volatility. As for ETH/USD making new highs in September or fresh lows, the cryptocurrency remains a speculators paradise and dangerous. Fast moves are attractive, but also deadly.

