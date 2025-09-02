The Alopecia Advocate Podcast Launches September 1St In Honor Of Alopecia Awareness Month

Alopecia Awareness Month Podcast Cover with Host, Stephanie Anderson, The Alopecia Advocate

The Alopecia Advocate received the President's Volunteer Service award for her continued service and advocacy

Speaking about Alopecia before an audience of 700,000 at the Gurukunj Aashram Mozri in India

“Breaking Silence, Building Strength” A Transformational Series Giving Voice to Alopecia Stories and Advocacy

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Stephanie Anderson, widely recognized as The Alopecia Advocate, announces the official launch of The Alopecia Advocate Podcast on September 1, 2025, coinciding with the start of Alopecia Awareness Month. The groundbreaking series will feature influential voices from across the worlds of medicine, cosmetology, trichology, beauty, hair replacement and advocacy bringing both education and empowerment to the forefront of the global hair loss conversation.“As someone who has dedicated her life to advocacy and awareness, this podcast is more than a platform it's a movement,” says Anderson.“Each guest brings a story, a solution, or a source of inspiration that will remind listeners they are never alone in this journey.”Featured Guests of The Alopecia Advocate Podcast – Alopecia Awareness Month Series. The series will spotlight leading voices who are shaping the conversation around alopecia, beauty, health, and empowerment. Confirmed guests include:.Rodney Barnett, Certified Trichologist & Natural Health Professional, Innovations Today – Leading innovator with decades of experience in hair restoration..Kimberly Nesmith, Certified Trichologist & Cosmetologist, Blue Sage Wellness – Specializing in natural solutions to hair loss..Sheryl Raphael Whitaker, MBA, Executive Coach & Leadership Strategist, EdenAnthony Elite Talent Solutions LLC – Transformative leader with 20+ years of experience..Carole Lucio, Certified Trichologist & Hair Replacement Specialist, Addison Hair Restore – Beauty entrepreneur and founder of a hair restoration center..Kerri Parker, Certified Trichologist, Parker Trichology Centre – Specializes in women ages 40–55 with hair loss and scalp disorders..Julia B. Coleman, PA, Physician Assistant & Certified Trichologist, AR Hair Restoration Center – Bridging medicine and trichology..Coach Resha, Certified Trichologist & Scalp Micropigmentation Artist, Hair Loss Restoration Center – Provides holistic, science-backed alternatives for men with hair loss..Deeann Graham, Alopecia Coach/Consultant & Educator, Alopecia Life – Host of Alopecia Life Podcast, sharing stories and education to uplift others..Nitoshia Mitchell, Certified Hair Replacement Specialist, Textures Hair Salon/Hair Restoration Center LLC – Passionate advocate addressing all forms of hair loss..J. Marie Larkins, Certified Trichologist, MeRaes – Uses a science-based approach linking gut health to hair and scalp conditions..Kendra Timmons, Certified Trichologist, The Hair Recovery Center – Founder & Director of an educational platform in trichology..Tina Lankford, Certified Trichologist & Hair Replacement Specialist, Tina Lankford Hair Restoration and Salon – Over 30 years of experience supporting those with hair loss..Kellie Rhymes, CEO & Transformational Practitioner, Limitless Mindset Coaching – Alopecia Coach & Host of Bougie Baldie Podcast..Christy Johnson, Trichologist & Cosmetologist, Exclusive Clientele Hair Restoration Salon – Specializes in holistic haircare approaches..Celeste Renteria, Beauty Educator & Certified Trichologist, Agaphe's Hair Restoration Spa – Educating the next generation of hair loss professionals..Renee Mack-Mitchell, Beauty Educator & Certified Trichologist, Royal Treatment Hair Restoration Center – Focuses on men and women experiencing hair loss..Magdaline Williams, Social Media Influencer, Magdaline 1ONLY – Digital trendsetter known for daily wig reviews and awareness content..Avalon Williams, Certified Trichologist & Cosmetologist, Celebrity Hair Restoration – Creates natural hair artistry with restorative approaches..Dionne Molden, Certified Trichologist & Hair Replacement Specialist, Hair Clinique Restoration Center – Empowers clients to make informed decisions about hair loss..Linda Wrigley, Hair Replacement Specialist, Homage to Hair – Expert in non-surgical restoration, crafting realistic wigs and systems..Jeff Woytovich, Founder, Children's Alopecia Project (CAP) – Oversees 50+ CAP Kid Support Groups worldwide and hosts Alopeciapalooza.Why This MattersAlopecia affects an estimated 6.8 million people in the United States alone, impacting not only appearance but also self-esteem, relationships, and overall mental health. Yet, conversations about alopecia remain underrepresented in mainstream media. Through personal storytelling and expert insights, The Alopecia Advocate Podcast seeks to destigmatize hair loss, foster resilience, and provide both resources and hope.About Stephanie Anderson – The Alopecia AdvocateStephanie Anderson, DPC, MPC, BSM, is a dynamic speaker, international best-selling author, advocate, and host of the Mane Health cable television show and The Alopecia Advocate Podcast. She has become a leading voice in raising awareness about alopecia and the emotional, social, and spiritual impact of hair loss. Her mission is to help women cultivate self-love, self-confidence, and self-esteem, empowering them to love who they see in the mirror.She is the author of Alopecia, It's a Thing! Breaking Through the B.S. (Belief Systems) and 52 Week Devotional and Alopecia Affirmations: Cultivate Empowerment and Self-Love Every Day of the Year. Known as The Alopecia Advocate, Stephanie has shared her message on some of the world's most influential stages, from addressing leaders at the United Nations to inspiring an audience of more than 700,000 in India . Through her books, speaking, and podcast, she continues to raise awareness, spark dialogue, and create spaces of confidence and self-acceptance.The Alopecia Awareness Month Special begins September 1, 2025, with new episodes premiering daily on YouTube and @TheAlopeciaAdvocate social media platforms.Subscribe to the YouTube channel to receive notifications for every new release throughout Alopecia Awareness Month.

Stephanie Anderson

The Alopecia Advocate - Stephanie Anderson

+1 210-858-8554

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

The Alopecia Advocate Podcast PROMO Sept 2025 | StephanieLAnderson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.