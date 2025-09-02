Tajikistan, China Taking Stock Of Two-And-Multi-Way Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Emomali Rahmon and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, Trend reports via the Tajik presidential administration.

The leaders addressed collaboration within international and regional organizations, highlighting the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Rahmon noted the contribution of Xi Jinping to the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Rahmon also expressed support for China's new Global Governance initiative, noting its alignment with Tajikistan's efforts to strengthen the rule of law, peace, security, and sustainable development.

The leaders rolled out the red carpet for the strides made in the Central Asia–China cooperation framework and chewed the fat about broadening their partnership in trade, digitalization, transport infrastructure, logistics, transit potential, and luring in Chinese investment and technology. Other strategic cooperation areas include data centers, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies.

The parties acknowledged that collaboration in hydropower constitutes a strategic imperative, and the enhancement of interregional linkages was identified as advantageous for both stakeholders. They also emphasized further development of cultural, educational, scientific, technical, and tourism links, as well as shared positions on security and addressing contemporary challenges and threats.