Tajikistan, China Taking Stock Of Two-And-Multi-Way Cooperation
The leaders addressed collaboration within international and regional organizations, highlighting the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). Rahmon noted the contribution of Xi Jinping to the expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
Rahmon also expressed support for China's new Global Governance initiative, noting its alignment with Tajikistan's efforts to strengthen the rule of law, peace, security, and sustainable development.
The leaders rolled out the red carpet for the strides made in the Central Asia–China cooperation framework and chewed the fat about broadening their partnership in trade, digitalization, transport infrastructure, logistics, transit potential, and luring in Chinese investment and technology. Other strategic cooperation areas include data centers, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies.
The parties acknowledged that collaboration in hydropower constitutes a strategic imperative, and the enhancement of interregional linkages was identified as advantageous for both stakeholders. They also emphasized further development of cultural, educational, scientific, technical, and tourism links, as well as shared positions on security and addressing contemporary challenges and threats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment