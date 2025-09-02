Union Minister Of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh Launches CCI's Farmer-Centric Kapas Kisan App To Streamline MSP In Cotton Procurements
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 02 September 2025, Delhi: Union Minister of Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh today launched Kapas Kisan app, a new mobile application developed by the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI), under the Ministry of Textiles, to facilitate seamless procurement of cotton from Farmers under the Minimum Support Price scheme. The New mobile App empowers farmers with self-registration, slot booking and payment tracking. This app provides facility of payment tracking by farmers - bringing greater transparency, convenience and speed to the cotton procurement process.
Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Shri Giriraj singh said that this farmer-first mobile app marks a major step in enhancing ease in selling of cotton by our cotton growers. By digitizing key steps - right from registration to payment tracking -we are ensuring timely, transparent and fair MSP operations. It reinforces our commitment to safeguard farmers from any distress sales and to accelerate the vision of Digital India.”
Key features of the App includes that the farmers can securely register themselves for selling cotton under MSP, digital scheduling at designated procurement centres to reduce waiting time and crowding, real-time status updates on quality assessment, accepted quantities, payment processing and user-friendly interface with support for multiple Indian languages.
Union minister also mentioned that the app will helps in protecting cotton farmers against any distress sales through assured MSP procurement, reduces manual paperwork and saves time at procurement centres, enhances transparency and improves planning by allowing farmers to choose convenient time slots
