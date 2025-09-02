Floods death toll cause death of eighteen individuals throughout Pakistan
(MENAFN) Another 18 people have died over the past 24 hours due to ongoing rains and flooding across Pakistan, as authorities intensify efforts to protect cities from the rising waters in northeastern Punjab province, according to reports.
Of the latest fatalities, seven occurred in Punjab, seven in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, and four in various parts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing the country’s total death toll since August 25 to 87. Most deaths have been reported from Punjab, where catastrophic floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc.
Authorities are taking urgent measures, including controlled breaches, to protect Multan city, as the eastern Ravi River is experiencing exceptionally high flood levels. Irfan Ali Kathia, director of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, told reporters that Tuesday night will be crucial for Multan as over 500,000 cusec of floodwater will pass through the city.
So far, the floods have affected more than 2 million people, while over 700,000 residents have been evacuated in Punjab over the past week, according to government figures. Footage shared by local broadcasters showed people seeking refuge on higher ground and in shelter camps, with villages and large areas of farmland submerged. Other visuals depicted rescue teams evacuating residents along with their livestock using boats.
In southern Sindh province, which is preparing for severe flooding, authorities have urged residents in downstream areas to evacuate immediately.
