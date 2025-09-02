How US Could Turn Pakistan Into Energy Export Powerhouse

MENAFN - Asia Times) Pakistan stands at a pivotal juncture in its energy journey, where persistent dependence on imported oil and gas collides with the promise of untapped domestic resources.

New discoveries, seismic surveys and growing international interest point to opportunities to reduce import reliance and enhance long-term energy security. At the same time, policymakers and industry leaders are exploring ways to channel investment into local resources while forging global partnerships to unlock this promise.

As of December 2024, Pakistan's proven oil reserves were at approximately 238 million barrels, representing a 23% increase from around 193 million barrels in December 2023.

Though modest by global standards, the rise highlights the country's latent potential and the need for sustained investment in domestic exploration. Despite this encouraging rise, domestic production still falls short of meeting national demand, leaving Pakistan heavily reliant on imports to fuel its industries, transport and households.

The cost of this reliance is steep. In FY2023–24, Pakistan's petroleum import bill reached US$15.16 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan, with some estimates placing it as high as $16.91 billion .

This ongoing outflow of foreign exchange underscores why developing local reserves remain an urgent priority. Every barrel produced domestically represents not just a saving in import costs but also is a step toward greater national resilience.