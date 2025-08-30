India To Manufacture Every Component Of Mobile Phones, Including Chips: Ashwini Vaishnaw
The minister underlined that in the past 11 years, electronics manufacturing in India has grown six times to reach a production value of Rs 11.5 lakh crore, with exports of over Rs 3 lakh crore and direct and indirect employment for 2.5 million people. He said that the overall electronics ecosystem in the country is developing rapidly and value addition is being enhanced step by step.
The minister inaugurated India's first tempered glass manufacturing facility for mobile devices at Noida. The facility has been set up by Optiemus Electronics in collaboration with US-based Corning Incorporated, and will produce high-quality tempered glass under the globally recognised brand“Engineered by Corning”.
The products will be supplied to both domestic and international markets.
Vaishnaw said tempered glass is an important accessory for mobile phones and its indigenous manufacturing is a major step forward in the success of 'Make in India' and the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister also informed that a Made in India chip is expected to roll out soon, marking another milestone in the country's journey towards self-reliance.
He also highlighted that India's design strength is its biggest strength, and the government will continue to boost research and development capabilities. Citing examples, he said that an IIT Madras-incubated startup has designed India's first microcontroller, which will soon be deployed in Indian products. In the Railways sector, Indian manufacturers are already exporting equipment of the highest global quality standards to European countries.
Vaishnaw further said that India's GDP growth of 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of financial year 2025-26 demonstrates that the country is a stable, vibrant and innovation-driven economy.
He called upon the youth to work hard and contribute to the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, stating that the world is looking towards India with great expectations.
Pankaj Mahindroo, Chairman, India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) said that“This product segment has a very high labour-intensive manufacturing process and presents a tremendous opportunity for India – not just to meet its own high domestic demand, but also to become a leading exporter.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment