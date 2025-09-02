Panjsher: 6,485 Carats Of Emeralds Fetch $107,559

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PARAKH (Pajhwok): The Department of Mines and Petroleum in central Panjsher province has sold 6,485 carats of emeralds for 107,559 US dollars at the ninth auction, the provincial media office said on Tuesday.

A statement from the media office said the high-quality emeralds of Panjshir have been able to connect Afghanistan with global markets and play an important role in attracting the attention of domestic and foreign investors.

It said this amount of emeralds was sold to domestic and foreign traders.

“This auction was held in the presence of national traders and relevant institutions, and its process was transparent and competitive”.

According to the statement, after being examined and packaged, the mined emeralds were presented in the presence of the auction's supervisory board to maintain transparency and trust in the sales process.

