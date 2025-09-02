The US Company EPAM Systems, Global Leader In IT And Digital Transformation, Expands To Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire), a leading international company in digital transformation and IT consulting, has officially announced the launch of its operations in. In the near future, a representative office will open in Baku, functioning both as an operational center and as an innovation hub focused on implementing large-scale digital initiatives in the country. A dedicated area of work will be the development of cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, including the introduction of advanced solutions that have already proven effective in EPAM Systems' projects worldwide.

EPAM Systems plans to play an active role in the digitalization of public services in Azerbaijan, expanding the mygov digital services ecosystem and deploying technology solutions aimed at improving the efficiency and accessibility of these services. Special emphasis will be placed on training local IT specialists and developing technological competencies through the EPAM Campus platform, as well as implementing joint projects with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and other government entities. As part of this cooperation, AI-powered solutions will be integrated to automate processes, enhance the accuracy and speed of service delivery, and improve user experience.

Farid Osmanov , Chairman of the Agency, emphasized that EPAM Systems' decision to enter the Azerbaijani market confirms the effectiveness of national efforts to create a favorable environment for global technology leaders:

“The partnership with EPAM Systems will make a significant contribution to the development of digital governance, artificial intelligence technologies, and human capital, while strengthening the country's role in ICT services and technology exports.”

Yuri Antaniuk , Vice President of EPAM Systems, noted:

“Azerbaijan stands out as a bold, rapidly developing country with a clear digital vision. We are pleased to contribute to its transformation journey by combining local talent with the best global practices and advanced technologies.”

EPAM Systems is one of the largest global technology players, specializing in software development, digital platforms, and digital product design. The company operates in over 55 countries, unites more than 62,000 professionals, and provides services to the world's largest corporations listed in the Fortune 500. Since 2012, EPAM Systems' shares have been traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and since 2021, the company has been part of the S&P 500 index, underscoring its scale and significance in the global economy.

In 2024, EPAM Systems' annual revenue exceeded USD 4.7 billion, with net profit reaching approximately USD 455 million. The resilience, flexibility, and scalability of its solutions enable the company to adapt effectively to the challenges of the digital economy, offering clients not just services, but comprehensive strategic support.

EPAM Systems also has extensive experience in the digitalization of the public sector, having implemented projects in several European and Gulf countries. In the United Kingdom, the company is modernizing the public services system through the ServiceNow platform; in Ukraine, it participated in the development and enhancement of the“Diia” digital service; and in the UAE, it launched the DGE OneHub platform. These projects encompass service digitalization, AI integration, cloud solutions, and user platforms, showcasing EPAM Systems' ability to adapt cutting-edge technologies to the specific needs of public administration.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has been consistently implementing strategic initiatives to develop digital infrastructure, e-government, AI technologies, and support technological entrepreneurship. These efforts, along with favorable investment conditions, have been key factors in EPAM Systems' decision to open a representative office in Azerbaijan. This also reflects the high level of trust in the country's national digital agenda, in which digitalization is considered one of the main drivers of sustainable economic growth.