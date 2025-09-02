Aplos Analytics And Metrum Research Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Integrate Aplos NCA Into Metworx Platform

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Aplos Analytics and Metrum Research Group have partnered to bring Aplos NCA, the innovative cloud-based noncompartmental analysis (NCA) tool, to the Metworx platform. Metworx is a computing environment supporting pharmacometrics work, including modeling and simulation activities.Through this collaboration, Aplos and MetrumRG will offer a more complete suite of tools for pharmacometricians. Over the coming months, Aplos NCA will be integrated into the Metworx platform, enabling companies with existing Aplos NCA subscriptions to access their accounts directly within Metworx workflows. Organizations already using Metworx but not yet subscribed to Aplos NCA will be able to explore the integration and experience the benefits of a cloud-based NCA solution within their existing workflows.Both companies are committed to continuously improving the user experience and will work together to enhance the integration between Aplos NCA and the Metworx platform.“Partnering with Metrum Research Group allows us to extend the value of Aplos NCA by embedding it directly into the Metworx ecosystem. For the first time, pharmacometricians will have a single, cloud-based environment that unites noncompartmental analysis with modeling and simulation,” said Nathan Teuscher, President and Founder of Aplos Analytics.“This integration gives scientists the tools they need to streamline workflows, reduce complexity, and focus on advancing science. The result is fewer systems to manage, greater efficiency across teams, and faster delivery of high-quality results.”“We're thrilled to welcome Aplos NCA into the Metworx ecosystem, setting a new standard for streamlined, cloud-native pharmacometrics workflows. This integration empowers scientists with unified, compliant tools that deliver greater efficiency, clarity, and scientific rigor. By bridging NCA and advanced modeling in one platform, we're fostering more robust decision-making and accelerating the pace of discovery for our clients.”,” said Joydeep Bhattacharyya, President, Technology Solutions at Metrum Research Group.About Aplos AnalyticsAplos Analytics is a software company dedicated to accelerating drug development through intuitive, cloud-based pharmacokinetic analysis tools. Founded by pharmacokinetics expert Nathan Teuscher and software architect Eric Wilson, Aplos Analytics combines deep scientific experience with modern, scalable technology to streamline the PK workflow from start to finish.With a focus on usability, security, compliance, and speed, Aplos Analytics helps teams reduce manual effort, cut costs, and deliver high-quality results, faster. Trusted by organizations around the world, Aplos Analytics empowers professionals to focus on insights, not infrastructure.Learn more at:About Metrum Research GroupMetrum Research Group, established in 2004, is a mission-driven company inspired by the goals of improving health and defeating disease. As a global leader in data analytic, modeling, and simulation solutions for the life sciences industry, MetrumRG derives insights and guides decision-making for customers by integrating knowledge and building a quantitative understanding of disease and therapeutic interventions. MetrumRG has delivered the highest quality solutions in quantitative science and technology to more than 200 companies while growing the science as thought leaders in the community. MetrumRG technology solutions include Metworx, a cloud-based computing platform, that empowers quantitative scientists to perform analyses and share results that support effective, data-driven decisions.Learn more at:

