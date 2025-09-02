JFDA Orders Recall Of Gel Nail Polishes Containing Banned Chemical

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 2 (Petra) -- The Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) has announced the recall of Gel Color UV and hybrid nail polishes after tests revealed the presence of Trimethylbenzoyl Diphenylphosphine Oxide (TPO), a chemical recently banned under EU Commission Regulation No. 877/2025 due to its potential health risks.In a statement released on Tuesday, the JFDA confirmed that it has banned the sale and distribution of the affected products, halted imports, and suspended the registration of any new items containing the substance. The regulation, effective September 1, 2025, prohibits the use of TPO in cosmetic products across European markets.Field inspection teams have begun tracking and auditing inventories of the banned products in coordination with local distributors to ensure a full market withdrawal in compliance with legal and safety standards.The authority emphasized that the decision reflects its ongoing commitment to consumer safety and adherence to international health and safety regulations, in line with recommendations from the Technical Committee at the Directorate of Medical Devices, Supplies, and Cosmetics.The JFDA urged consumers to report any concerns or seek additional information through its toll-free hotline 117114, email ..., or WhatsApp at 0795632000.