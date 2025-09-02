Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Invaders Wound Civilian With Drone In Kherson Community

2025-09-02 05:07:00
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram .

“At around 8:30 a.m., the enemy attacked Molodizhne with a drone,” the report said.

As noted, a 53-year-old resident suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his head, back, chest, and abdomen. The man went to the hospital on his own. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary medical care.

The Regional Military Administration also reported that three settlements in the Kherson community were attacked by Russia over the past day. Kherson, Sadove, and Antonivka came under fire from Russian artillery and drone attacks. In particular, social infrastructure facilities were damaged, including private and multi-story buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.

There is no information about casualties as a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community yesterday.

Read also: Large fire breaks out in Sumy following drone attack, child among injured

As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and two were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes over the past day.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health

