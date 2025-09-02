Invaders Wound Civilian With Drone In Kherson Community
“At around 8:30 a.m., the enemy attacked Molodizhne with a drone,” the report said.
As noted, a 53-year-old resident suffered mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his head, back, chest, and abdomen. The man went to the hospital on his own. Currently, doctors are providing him with the necessary medical care.
The Regional Military Administration also reported that three settlements in the Kherson community were attacked by Russia over the past day. Kherson, Sadove, and Antonivka came under fire from Russian artillery and drone attacks. In particular, social infrastructure facilities were damaged, including private and multi-story buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities.
There is no information about casualties as a result of Russian attacks in the Kherson community yesterday.Read also: Large fire breaks out in Sumy following drone attack, child among injured
As reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and two were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian strikes over the past day.
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment