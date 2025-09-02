Murray Scholls Family Dental Welcomes Dr. Jessica Hall, DMD, To Serve Local Families In Beaverton

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 1, 2025 9:31 am - Murray Scholls Family Dental welcomes Dr. Jessica Hall, DMD, bringing hometown expertise and compassionate dental care to Beaverton families.

Murray Scholls Family Dental is pleased to welcome Dr. Jessica Hall, DMD, a native of Beaverton, to its team of compassionate dental professionals. Dr. Hall's return to her hometown marks an exciting new chapter for the practice and the community it serves.

Born and raised in Beaverton, Dr. Hall always aspired to become a dentist. She spent countless hours shadowing and learning from her father, who also practices dentistry in the area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon before receiving her Doctorate of Dental Medicine (DMD) from Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).

After dental school, Dr. Hall pursued advanced training by traveling over 2,300 miles to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where she completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency at the University of North Carolina. She continued to practice in North Carolina while her husband completed his otolaryngology residency. The couple has returned to Oregon to lay down roots, grow their careers, and be closer to family.

At Murray Scholls Family Dental, Dr. Hall brings a gentle, patient-focused approach and up-to-date dental education and technology knowledge. She is deeply committed to delivering high-quality, comfortable care, making visits to the dentist a calmer, more positive experience for individuals and families alike.

Outside the office, Dr. Hall enjoys spending time with family and friends, hiking, skiing, traveling, and practicing calligraphy-a skill that reflects her attention to detail and creative touch.

“Murray Scholls Family Dental is delighted to welcome a hometown talent who brings both professional excellence and genuine passion for patient care,” said the practice's leadership.“Dr. Hall's combination of expertise, empathy, and local roots makes her a perfect fit.”

Murray Scholls Family Dental is now accepting patients. Visit our dental office to schedule an appointment.

About Murray Scholls Family Dental

Located at 14845 SW Murray Scholls Drive, Ste 113 in Beaverton, OR, Murray Scholls Family Dental offers comprehensive preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dental services for patients of all ages. The practice is dedicated to building community trust, comfort, and confident smiles.