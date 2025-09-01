Indian Rapper Hooghlywala Crosses 10 Million Streams And Expands Global Reach

Showcasing the journey behind the creative work

A glimpse into the personality and vision driving my artistic journey

Hooghlywala writting his lyrics

Independent artist and 6Ball Music founder Hooghlywala celebrates 10M+ streams across major platforms while building a 74K+ Instagram fanbase.

- 6Ball MusicHOOGHLY , WEST BENGAL , INDIA, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Independent rapper Hooghlywala , founder of the record label 6Ball Music , has officially crossed a major milestone of 10 million+ streams across leading platforms including Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. With a steadily growing international audience, Hooghlywala is positioning himself as one of the most promising voices in India's evolving hip-hop scene.In addition to streaming success, Hooghlywala has also built a social media community of more than 74,000 followers on Instagram, strengthening his direct connection with fans worldwide. His music blends raw storytelling, cultural roots, and modern hip-hop influences, making him stand out among independent artists.Speaking about his journey, Hooghlywala said:“I started with just a dream and a mic. To see people not just in India but across the globe vibing with my music is truly humbling. This is only the beginning – I'm working on new projects that will push the sound even further.”Through his label 6Ball Music, Hooghlywala aims to support and collaborate with rising talent from India and beyond. His consistent growth reflects the increasing global demand for South Asian hip-hop voices in mainstream music.---Media Links:Instagram:Facebook:Twitter/X:Spotify:YouTube: @hooghlywala---Source Company: 6Ball MusicContact Name: Arun AhirEmail: ...

