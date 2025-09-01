Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mauritania Heads African Development Bank (Afdb) Presidency


2025-09-01 03:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Mauritania officially received on Monday the presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB) in the hands of Sidi Ould Tah during a ceremony at the institution's headquarters in Abidjan, following his election last May.
He said during his speech that he is committed to building a strong and prosperous Africa, while highlighting the challenges facing it, chief among them is reduced international aid, rising debt, and climate change.
Ould Tah succeeded Nigerian-born Akinwumi Adesina to become the first Mauritanian to head the AfDB after previously serving as his country's Minister of Economy and President of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa for the past 10 years.
The AfDB was established in 1964 and has 81 members, including 54 African countries, and is one of the prominent multi-lateral financial institutions supporting development in Africa. (end)
