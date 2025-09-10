Leo S. Lo is University Librarian and Dean of Libraries at the University of Virginia and served as President (2024-2025) of the Association of College & Research Libraries (ACRL). He leads national efforts to develop AI competencies for library professionals and consults widely on AI literacy and workforce development. Lo holds a Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania and studied AI at Oxford University's Saïd Business School.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

