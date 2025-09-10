Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Leo S. Lo

Leo S. Lo


2025-09-10 01:54:45
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Dean of Libraries; Advisor to the Provost for AI Literacy; Professor of Education, University of Virginia
Profile Articles Activity

Leo S. Lo is University Librarian and Dean of Libraries at the University of Virginia and served as President (2024-2025) of the Association of College & Research Libraries (ACRL). He leads national efforts to develop AI competencies for library professionals and consults widely on AI literacy and workforce development. Lo holds a Doctor of Education from the University of Pennsylvania and studied AI at Oxford University's Saïd Business School.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Experience
  • –present Dean, Professor, College of University Libraries and Learning Sciences , University of New Mexico
Education
  • 2020 Univeristy of Pennsylvania , Higher Education Management

The Conversation

MENAFN01092025000199003603ID1110001805

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search