Uttarakhand: 19 NHPC Workers Trapped As Landslide Blocks Tunnels Of Dhauliganga Power Project In Pithoragarh
Gangotri and Yamnoutri National Highways were disrupted due to rubble and boulders. According to officials, the Gangotri Highway was hit at Dharasu, Netalam Charethi and Bhatwari, saying that roads between Harsil and Dharali and the route from Dharali to Gangotri were functional for vehicles.
The Uttarakhand DIPR post stated, "In Uttarkashi district, the Gangotri National Highway is currently blocked at Dharasu, Netala, Charethi, and Bhatwari due to debris and boulders. Efforts are underway by BRO to restore the route. Additionally, the road between Harsil and Dharali is operational for vehicles. The route from Dharali to Gangotri is operational.”
(This is a developing story. More to come)
