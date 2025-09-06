Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Azerbaijani Economy Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al-Thani, met Saturday with Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, HE Mikayil Jabbarov, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of mutual interest aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the commercial, investment, and industrial fields, as well as ways to support and develop this cooperation.

They also explored the successful economic policies adopted by the State of Qatar to support the private sector, in addition to the incentives, legislation, and promising investment opportunities the country provides to encourage investors and business leaders to invest in the Qatari market.