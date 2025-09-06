Iraq Holds Int'l Forum To Boost Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - IANS) Baghdad, Sep 6 (IANS) The Baghdad International Energy Forum kicked off here on Saturday, aiming to offer a platform for specialists, investors, and international partners to enhance energy cooperation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais, delegations from Arab and international energy sectors, and representatives of major companies and international institutions attend the event, according to a statement from al-Sudani's media office, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his speech, al-Sudani stressed that the two-day forum is an opportunity to reaffirm the Iraqi government's support for employing digital concepts in energy management, as well as adopting modern technologies, including artificial intelligence and automation, in the sector.

He noted the importance of exchanging perspectives and keeping abreast of digital developments, especially as Iraq is witnessing a broad industrial and developmental transformation, according to the statement.

In a meeting with al-Sudani, Al Ghais said that Baghdad's hosting of the forum is consistent with its historic and active role in the oil and energy sector, underscoring the significance of Baghdad as the city where OPEC was founded 65 years ago.

Director of Energy & Climate Policy and Security Kostis Geropoulos posted on X, "As oil prices dip, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais delivered the Keynote Address at start of the inaugural Baghdad International #Energy Forum on September 6-7 where he hailed Iraq's ongoing staunch commitment to #OPEC and the Declaration of Cooperation. @OPECSecretariat."