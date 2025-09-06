Baku, Qatar's Power International Explore Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan and Qatar's Power International Holding have discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector and exploring opportunities for joint projects.

According to Azernews , Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov announced the talks on his account on“X” (formerly Twitter).

“As part of our visit to Qatar, we met with Ramez Al-Khayyat, President and Group CEO of Power International Holding. During the discussions, we emphasized the particular importance of advancing mutually beneficial initiatives. We also explored opportunities to broaden cooperation in energy sector and to implement prospective joint projects,” Jabbarov stated.