Croatian Village Breaks Record With 3Km Strudel Chain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Jaskovo, Croatia: With tonnes of flower and apples, a Croatian village on Saturday made it into the Guinness World Records with a line of strudels stretching more than three kilometres (nearly two miles).

Two tonnes of flour and three tonnes of apples were used for the world's longest line of strudels -- baked pastry desserts -- in the small village of Jaskovo, organisers said.

"After very rigorous verification and counting I can announce that a total was achieved of 8,940 strudels which means that's a new Guinness World Record title," said Paulina Sapinska, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, after the measurement.



Organiser of“Struklijada” Lidija Zganjer Grzetic (L) and official Guinness World Record adjudicator Paulina Sapinska (R) pose with Guiness World Record certificate in village Jaskovo near Karlovac, Croatia, on September 6, 2025. Photo by DAMIR SENCAR / AFP

The line of strudels was 3,136 metres (1.95 miles) long.

During the village's traditional Strudelfest, the strudels, made following a regional recipe, were laid in line by locals and volunteers.

"They've been working so hard," said Monika Ivis, one of several thousand visitors to the event.



Women hands in glowes finish making the largest strudel in the world, during the Guinness World Record attempt, in the village of Jeskovo near Karlovac, on September 6, 2025. Photo by DAMIR SENCAR / AFP

"They taste super," she told AFP.

"Strudel is a symbol linked with local tradition," regional mayor Martina Furdek Hajdin said earlier, adding that such events helped boost the rural region's development.

The strudels used to break the record will be donated to various institutions, organisations and people in need.

Jaskovo, 66 kilometres (41 miles) southwest of Zagreb, already claimed the world record a decade ago. On that occasion it recorded a 1,479-metre line of strudels.

The previous record from 2019 was held by the Croatian town of Sisak where the line of nearly 6,000 strudels measured more than 1,762 meters.