Iran Slams E3’s Snapback Move at UN as “Unlawful”
(MENAFN) Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations vehemently condemned France, Germany, and the UK’s attempt to trigger the snapback mechanism at the Security Council, labeling it an “unlawful” effort to apply pressure and undermine diplomatic channels.
“Iran categorically rejects and condemns the unlawful notification by France, Germany and the United Kingdom. This action side steps the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) dispute resolution mechanism. It is an illegal attempt to bring back a terminated resolution,” Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani declared to reporters following a closed-door Security Council meeting in New York.
Accusing the E3 and the US of first breaching the nuclear agreement, Iravani stated bluntly, “They cannot now claim to act in good faith.”
He further highlighted Iran’s ongoing efforts to alert the Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, and the EU coordinator about “the repeated failures and significant non-compliance” by Western parties in adhering to the deal.
“Yesterday, the foreign ministers of three European countries submitted a letter to the Security Council invoking the so-called snapback notification process, with the sole intention of blackmailing Iran and exerting political pressure,” Iravani said.
Reaffirming Iran’s stance, he stressed, Iran “is committed to diplomacy, but it will not negotiate under threats or coercion. Pressure tactics are designed to impose, dictate, not to resolve issues, and Iran will never submit to them.”
Iravani cautioned that if allowed to proceed unchecked, “the E3's path will gravely damage the credibility and integrity of the Security Council and place international peace and security at serious risk.”
Before the confidential session, the UK, representing the E3, confirmed their offer to extend the snapback proposal “remains on the table,” while urging Tehran to address global concerns over its nuclear activities.
The European trio formally activated the process on Thursday to reinstate UN sanctions amid escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear program. They called on Iran to reengage in talks with the US and permit international inspectors access to key nuclear sites and uranium stockpiles.
Since the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal in 2018, it has reimposed sanctions on Iran and maintained pressure for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions. Despite indirect talks earlier this year, progress stalled following an Israeli strike on Iranian targets in June, which led to the cancellation of a planned sixth round of negotiations in Oman.
Amid a 12-day conflict, the US struck three Iranian nuclear facilities, underscoring the heightened regional volatility.
While Washington insists Iran must dismantle its nuclear program, Tehran maintains its program is strictly for peaceful civilian purposes.
