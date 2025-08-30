Abu Dhabi Opens New Family-Friendly Night Beach At Corniche With Free Entry
When the sun goes down, the city is just getting started - Abu Dhabi has opened a brand-new night beach at the Corniche. This gives residents another reason to stay outdoors long after sunset and beat the summer heat.
The beach is well lit and equipped with lifeguards on duty, first-aid services, and sports courts for volleyball, football, and basketball, blending safety with leisure.
The Corniche Night Beach is open to visitors and swimmers from 6am to 10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). The new addition builds on Abu Dhabi's growing lineup of evening beach destinations.
Visitors can access the 1000 sqm swimming area through gate 4 to 6 and enjoy the cool evening breeze and swim under the lights, making it a welcome escape from the summer heat.Marsana night beach
In July, Marsana Night Beach on Hudayriyat Island launched its summer season, featuring moonlit swims, cosy loungers, dining options, and chilled water coolers for visitors.
Unlike the free Corniche facility, Marsana charges a fee that varies depending on the day - Dh50 on weekdays and Dh100 on weekends for adults, while children under six enter free.Dubai night beaches
Meanwhile, Dubai continues to buzz with night-swimming at Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 , which were made fully accessible to people of determination last year.
And for those who would love to splash around during the day, Yas Waterworld has just opened a massive 13,445 sqm expansion, adding to the capital's family attractions.
