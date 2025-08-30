Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Abu Dhabi Opens New Family-Friendly Night Beach At Corniche With Free Entry

Abu Dhabi Opens New Family-Friendly Night Beach At Corniche With Free Entry


2025-08-30 03:04:33
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

When the sun goes down, the city is just getting started - Abu Dhabi has opened a brand-new night beach at the Corniche. This gives residents another reason to stay outdoors long after sunset and beat the summer heat.

The beach is well lit and equipped with lifeguards on duty, first-aid services, and sports courts for volleyball, football, and basketball, blending safety with leisure.

Recommended For You UAE: Strong passwords, child-friendly bank cards; how to protect kids' e-money Indian lenders told to ramp up checks on funds flowing indirectly from Pakistan

The Corniche Night Beach is open to visitors and swimmers from 6am to 10pm on weekdays and until midnight on weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). The new addition builds on Abu Dhabi's growing lineup of evening beach destinations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Visitors can access the 1000 sqm swimming area through gate 4 to 6 and enjoy the cool evening breeze and swim under the lights, making it a welcome escape from the summer heat.

Marsana night beach

In July, Marsana Night Beach on Hudayriyat Island launched its summer season, featuring moonlit swims, cosy loungers, dining options, and chilled water coolers for visitors.

Unlike the free Corniche facility, Marsana charges a fee that varies depending on the day - Dh50 on weekdays and Dh100 on weekends for adults, while children under six enter free.

Dubai night beaches

Meanwhile, Dubai continues to buzz with night-swimming at Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1 , which were made fully accessible to people of determination last year.

And for those who would love to splash around during the day, Yas Waterworld has just opened a massive 13,445 sqm expansion, adding to the capital's family attractions.

MENAFN30082025000049011007ID1109995806

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search