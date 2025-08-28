403
Mozambique, Qatar company ink agreement to develop key economic, social sectors
(MENAFN) Mozambique and Qatar-based Al Mansour Holding have signed a strategic cooperation agreement worth 20 billion U.S. dollars in Maputo, aiming to accelerate development across vital economic and social sectors.
The agreement covers a wide range of industries, including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, oil and gas, renewable energy, and infrastructure projects such as roads, railways, logistics hubs, hospitals, and social housing. It also extends to tourism and social investments, encompassing schools, hotels, resorts, and sustainable coastal initiatives, according to a statement from Mozambique’s presidency.
Sheikh Mansour Bin Jabor Bin Jassim Al Thani, representing Al Mansour Holding, described the partnership as historically significant. “Our two regions are united by history, culture, and faith. But today, more than ever, we are united by a common destiny: to transform the natural wealth of our lands and the talents of our people into engines of development that will last for generations,” he said, emphasizing that true progress is measured by job creation, youth empowerment, and stronger communities.
Speaking to both nations as “one community,” he called for closer cooperation between Africa and the Middle East to foster innovation and shared prosperity.
