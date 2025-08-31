Swiss President Calls For Solidarity At Wrestling Festival
-
Deutsch
de
Bundespräsidentin propagiert Werte am ESAF
Original
Read more: Bundespräsidentin propagiert Werte am ESA
Русский
ru
Президент Швейцарии отметила на ESAF важность единых ценностей
Read more: Президент Швейцарии отметила на ESAF важность единых ценностеи
She would not cut a good figure as a wrestler, joked the Swiss president. She would have to grow 30 cm and double her weight for that – said the woman from eastern Switzerland in front of 56,500 spectators in the world's largest temporary arena.
Values such as mutual respect, esteem and camaraderie should also be increasingly represented in Switzerland outside of wrestling.“At the moment, it is particularly important to move closer together,” said Keller-Sutter, referring to the country's foreign policy and economic challenges.
She went on to emphasise that Switzerland is reliable and predictable, that it abides by the law and acts democratically.“We stand for decency and respect and seek compromises.”
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
AI and medicine Can AI bridge the access to healthcare gap in sub-Saharan Africa? Read more: Can AI bridge the access to healthcare gap in sub-Saharan Africa
