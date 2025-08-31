UN Chief Denounces RSF Assaults in Sudan’s El Fasher
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday urgently condemned the intensifying violence in Sudan’s North Darfur, highlighting the persistent and brutal assaults by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of El Fasher.
“The Secretary-General is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated.
El Fasher has been trapped under siege for over 500 days, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped with dwindling resources, the UN noted in a stark warning.
Recent weeks have seen the city endure “near-continuous shelling” alongside repeated lethal strikes on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, a site where famine conditions were officially declared late last year.
“Since 11 August, the United Nations has documented at least 125 civilians having been killed in the El Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher,” the statement revealed.
Guterres expressed deep concern over the mounting threat of “grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones.”
Although supplies are staged nearby, efforts to deliver humanitarian aid into El Fasher remain severely obstructed. “There have been repeated attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets in North Darfur over recent months,” the statement added.
The UN chief demanded “an immediate ceasefire in and around the El Fasher area,” urging urgent measures to safeguard civilians, guarantee safe passage for aid, and enable civilians to evacuate securely.
“The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is continuing to engage the warring parties,” the statement confirmed, emphasizing that Lamamra remains committed to facilitating a political solution.
El Fasher’s siege, ongoing since May, has been marked by local accusations against the RSF for targeting civilian zones despite international appeals for the protection of humanitarian corridors.
The protracted conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, raging since April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions across the region.
“The Secretary-General is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated.
El Fasher has been trapped under siege for over 500 days, leaving hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped with dwindling resources, the UN noted in a stark warning.
Recent weeks have seen the city endure “near-continuous shelling” alongside repeated lethal strikes on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, a site where famine conditions were officially declared late last year.
“Since 11 August, the United Nations has documented at least 125 civilians having been killed in the El Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher,” the statement revealed.
Guterres expressed deep concern over the mounting threat of “grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones.”
Although supplies are staged nearby, efforts to deliver humanitarian aid into El Fasher remain severely obstructed. “There have been repeated attacks on humanitarian personnel and assets in North Darfur over recent months,” the statement added.
The UN chief demanded “an immediate ceasefire in and around the El Fasher area,” urging urgent measures to safeguard civilians, guarantee safe passage for aid, and enable civilians to evacuate securely.
“The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is continuing to engage the warring parties,” the statement confirmed, emphasizing that Lamamra remains committed to facilitating a political solution.
El Fasher’s siege, ongoing since May, has been marked by local accusations against the RSF for targeting civilian zones despite international appeals for the protection of humanitarian corridors.
The protracted conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, raging since April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment