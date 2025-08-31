Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xi Jinping Pledges Stronger Cooperation With UN In Meeting With António Guterres

2025-08-31 07:01:12
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Chinese President Xi Jinping, in talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, pledged deeper cooperation, urging multilateralism and UN reform ahead of the organization's 80th anniversary celebrations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's readiness to deepen cooperation with the United Nations during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Beijing.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), Guterres traveled to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, where nearly 20 world leaders are gathering in Tianjin.

Xi stressed that multilateralism, solidarity, and cooperation remain the only viable responses to the complex challenges facing the international community. He urged restoring the UN's authority and vitality so it can serve as the primary platform for coordinating global efforts.

Highlighting the urgency of reform, Guterres said the current structure of global governance requires immediate changes. He noted that the upcoming 80th anniversary of the UN presents an opportunity to renew its founding ideals and values.

Both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening the UN's role in addressing pressing global crises, from conflict resolution to climate change and sustainable development.

As the SCO summit convenes in China, Xi's remarks signal Beijing's intent to project itself as a champion of multilateralism at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.

The meeting reflects China's growing influence in shaping international institutions, while also highlighting calls within the UN for reform to better respond to 21st-century challenges.

