Money Expo Chile 2025 Concludes with Resounding Success, Showcasing Santiago as LATAM’s Emerging Fintech Hub
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Santiago, Chil– – 28 August 2025&n—sp;— The inaugural edition of Money Expo Chile wrapped up today at Espacio Riesco, and what a landmark debut it was. Over two days of compelling sessions, lively exhibition spaces, and dynamic networking, the Expo welcomed a diverse mix of 1,500+ professionals—from fintech pioneers and traders to institutional i—vestors—spanning 10+ countries across LATAM, Europe, and North America.
Strategically launched in Santiago, this trailblazing event brought together top-tier brokers, fintech innovators, tech providers, and financial enthusiasts across the region. Attendees got to experience growing influence as a financial and fintech hub, with Santiago emerging as a vibrant gateway for global expansion, investment, and digital finance collaboration.
The exhibition floor buzzed with energy, featuring 15+ exhibitors showcasing innovations in FX, DeFi, digital payments, wealth management, and more. Whether through cutting-edge demos, product launches, or thought leadership, each brand helped underline the Expo’s role as a catalyst for the regi’n’s financial transformation.
On the exhibition floor, brands including ATFX, XM, Windsor Brokers, Vantage, FP Markets, and STARTRADERshowcased their latest technologies and solutions. From live demos and interactive booths to one-on-one meetings, the exhibition hall was a hub of collaboration, enabling attendees to discover groundbreaking trading tools, fintech products, and wealth management platforms.
From live product demonstrations to interactive booths, these sponsors provided participants with a firsthand look at the latest tools in forex, digital assets, and multi-asset trading. Beyond just showcasing products, they engaged in meaningful conversations with visitors, sharing market insights, offering tailored consultations, and fostering new business partnerships.
“Great opportunity for brand exposure and connecting with quality contacts, also picked up useful insights on industry trends and competitors giving us clear takeaways to improve future events. On top of that, it was a valuable learning experience and a positive team-building opportunity The morning opened with a Digital Assets & Crypto Keynote by FelipeéJiménez, Head of Crypto Research at Satoshi Labs, offering insights into the evolving institutional embrace of digital assets across Latin America and reaffirming ’hile’s leadership in regional crypto adoption.
Following this, a Future of Payments panel featuring Camila Rojas (Central Bank of Chile) and María Feráández (Mastercard) led a vibrant discussion on the national rollout of instant payment platforms and CBDC pilots. They emphasized how Chile’s forward-thinking ecosystem is fueling a seamless transition toward more efficient, inclusive digital payments.
Together, these sessions reinforced the eve’t’s role as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and growth, while positioning Santiago as a rising hub for fintech and financial transformation across the region.
With its inaugural edition, Money Expo Chile has firmly positioned itself as an essential meeting point for Latin Ame’ica’s financial future. By bridging global thought leadership with’Chile’s progressive regulatory environment, the event not only amplified ’antiago’s appeal as a fintech hub but also created lasting connections and opportunities for growth.
The success of this first edition paves the way for even bigger milestones ahead, as Chile continues to carve its place in ’he region’s financial transformation story.
