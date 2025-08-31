Oceans in Cretaceous period were dominated by squids
(MENAFN) Research indicates that during the Cretaceous period, roughly 70 to 100 million years ago, squid were the prevailing creatures in the world’s oceans, outnumbering both ammonites and fish, according to reports.
Scientists from the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at a Japanese university noted that these findings challenge previous assumptions about ocean life during that era. Their study, published in a scientific journal, suggested that soft-bodied squid first appeared around 100 million years ago and underwent rapid diversification over roughly six million years.
Because squid bodies rarely fossilize, usually only their beaks remain after decomposition. The researchers examined Cretaceous rocks from Japan’s northern main island and identified 263 fossilized squid beaks, averaging about 4 millimeters in length.
Based on the beak shapes, the team was able to classify the specimens into 40 distinct species, some bearing similarities to modern squid.
The study concluded, “Squid established their position in the marine ecosystem earlier than fish and whales, diversified after the mass extinction event at the end of the Cretaceous period, and have remained a central presence to this day.”
