Karak Stakeholders Call For Collaborative Strategy To Boost Tourism Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Karak, Aug. 31 (Petra) -- Tourism stakeholders in Karak Governorate are urging the development of a comprehensive, collaborative strategy to stimulate investment in the tourism sector, enhance its contribution to sustainable development, and drive broader economic growth in the region.During discussions with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), industry representatives emphasized the need to upgrade tourism offerings and develop archaeological and natural sites across the governorate to create a more appealing environment for investors.Samer Hijazin, head of the Tourism and Archaeological Sites Development Association, underscored the importance of forging strong partnerships with government agencies and development organizations to support tourism projects. He called for streamlined procedural facilitation to help investors establish and expand distinctive tourism ventures that could elevate Karak's status as a travel destination.Moawiah Al-Sooub, General Manager of Umbrella Tourism and Real Estate Investments, highlighted the necessity of effective public-private collaboration, including dedicated investment allocations to support sector growth. He stressed the importance of addressing infrastructure challenges such as electricity, water, roads, and security, key foundations that the tourism sector cannot tackle alone.Environmental activist Sakhr Al-Bayaydah pointed to the growing potential of ecotourism, advocating for the creation of eco-friendly, investment-ready environments. He urged policymakers to make land readily accessible and affordable to investors looking to develop resorts and environmentally focused tourism projects.Mahmoud Al-Rahaifah, a board member of the Heritage Tourism Project in Wadi Ibn Hammad, noted that building local investment expertise and providing comprehensive data and technical studies on available opportunities are crucial for growth. He emphasized that the development of the heritage project in Wadi Ibn Hammad is poised to stimulate tourism activity in the area and create valuable job opportunities for residents.Echoing these sentiments, Karak Tourism Director Saate' Al-Musaadah highlighted the governorate's unique natural, environmental, and cultural assets. He affirmed that the Directorate of Tourism is actively monitoring feedback and proposals to further enhance the sector's performance, improve visitor services, and ensure that tourism continues to positively impact the national economy.