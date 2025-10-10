Al Subaie Attends World Conservation Congress

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie participated in the opening ceremony of the World Conservation Congress. The congress is being held under the theme“Empowering Transformation in Nature Conservation” from October 9 to 15 in the United Arab Emirates. It is organised by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

