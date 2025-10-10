Baig And Ali Star As Qatar Thrash Malaysia In Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Skipper Mirza Mohammed Baig's all-round performance and Zubair Ali's quick-fire 65 helped Qatar thrash Malaysia by eight wickets in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier match in Al Amerat, Oman yesterday.

Baig conceded just 17 runs in his four-over spell and claimed four wickets, while Owais Ahmed chipped in with three for 13, as Qatar restricted Malaysia to 123 for 9 after electing to field.

Virandeep Singh anchored the Malaysian innings with an unbeaten 62 off 54 deliveries.

In reply, Ali made the run chase look easy, smashing five sixes and two boundaries in his unbeaten 65 off 44 balls. Baig also remained not out on 35 off just 19 deliveries as Qatar chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.

Qatar, who lost to the UAE in their opening match, are now second in Group A with two points.

UAE and Malaysia will face off today in the group.

Nine teams, divided into three groups, are participating in the qualifiers: Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, the UAE, Malaysia, Japan, Nepal, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Six stage.