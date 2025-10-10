Cyclists From Qatar, Chile, And Argentina Embark On Journey Of Cultural Exchange

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Eighteen cyclists from Qatar, Chile, and Argentina set off yesterday on CultureRide 2025, a binational journey under the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture - an initiative that brings together sport, culture, and people-to-people diplomacy to strengthen ties between the three nations through shared adventure and cultural exchange.

Created by Qatari adventurer and television presenter Ali Bin Towar Al Kuwari, the route covers more than 500 kilometres, starting from Puerto Varas and continuing through Pucón, across the Andes Mountains, and into Argentina's Patagonia, ending in Villa La Angostura and San Martín de los Andes. Over eight days, participants will ride through lakes, volcanoes, and mountain towns, meeting local communities and athletes along the way.

“We are here because we believe that sport can build bridges between nations,” said Ali Bin Towar, leader of the Qatari team.“We're excited to ride across the Andes, through the beautiful lakes and the cultures of Chile and Argentina. We have big hearts to explore and to understand the differences - the beautiful differences - between our nations. In the end, we may be different, but we are deeply connected by our humanity.” Joining the expedition as local ambassador, Chilean journalist and explorer Luis Andaur highlighted the significance of showcasing southern Chile's natural beauty and welcoming spirit:“Puerto Varas is the tourism capital of southern Chile, an ideal gateway to show the beauty of our country to the world,” he said.“This expedition is not a competition - it's about the union of peoples. The Qatari cyclists come here to meet local communities, and I'm sure they'll take home the warmth and kindness of the Chilean and Argentine people.”



More than a sporting challenge, CultureRide 2025 is a cultural journey that encourages understanding and dialogue between nations. Each edition of the program connects Qatari cyclists with local communities in partner countries, using sport as a universal language to promote respect, friendship, and collaboration.

The journey is part of the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture programme, which includes a series of artistic, environmental, and community initiatives throughout the year - including the Volunteer Trip in Matanzas, the Jedariart mural programme in Valdivia, and the Made in Qatar film showcase in Santiago.