Two Injured In Russian Shelling Of Bilozerka In Kherson Region


2025-08-31 05:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Around 6 a.m. today, Russian forces shelled Bilozerka. As a result of the enemy attack, a 56-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were injured,” the statement reads.

The victims sustained blast-related injuries and concussions. Medical personnel provided assistance and prescribed outpatient treatment.

Read also: Russian drones strike nine settlements in Kharkiv region, causing damage

As previously reported by Ukrinform, one person was killed and eight others wounded in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours due to Russian shelling.

