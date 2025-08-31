Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drones Target Four DTEK Energy Facilities In Odesa Region Overnight

Russian Drones Target Four DTEK Energy Facilities In Odesa Region Overnight


2025-08-31 05:06:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by DTEK Group on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy continues its energy terror against the Odesa region. During the overnight attack, four DTEK energy facilities were targeted,” the statement reads.

DTEK noted that as soon as military and emergency services grant permission, technicians will begin inspecting the equipment and carrying out emergency repair work.

Read also: Odesa region suffers major power outage following Russian drone attac

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops conducted a large-scale drone assault on the Odesa district overnight, damaging energy infrastructure. More than 29,000 customers are currently without electricity.

Illustrative photo: 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade

