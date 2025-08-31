Kuwait's Sixth Relief Flight Departs, Carrying 10 Tons Food Aid To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 31 (KUNA) -- The sixth Kuwaiti relief aircraft, carrying 10 tons of food aid, departed on Sunday as part of the second Kuwaiti air bridge to Gaza, continuing the humanitarian campaign "Kuwait by Your Side" in urgent solidarity.
Heading to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport, the Kuwaiti aircraft is participating in the campaign "Fazza for Gaza," organized by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society in cooperation with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense.
Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Mughamis said to KUNA before departure that continuous humanitarian convoys are being dispatched to Gaza, following high directives and addressing critical needs for vital assistance, reflecting Kuwait's humanitarian principles.
Al-Mughamis explained that KRCS coordinates closely with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Social Affairs to guarantee uninterrupted aid deliveries to Gaza, highlighting collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent.
He noted that food shipments donated by Kuwait's "Balad Al-Khair" Association reflect strong cooperation between governmental and civil institutions, while appreciating ministries' support and affirming continued urgent assistance is essential to address shortages and relieve Palestinian families' suffering. (end)
slm
Heading to Egypt's Al-Arish International Airport, the Kuwaiti aircraft is participating in the campaign "Fazza for Gaza," organized by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society in cooperation with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs, and Defense.
Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Mughamis said to KUNA before departure that continuous humanitarian convoys are being dispatched to Gaza, following high directives and addressing critical needs for vital assistance, reflecting Kuwait's humanitarian principles.
Al-Mughamis explained that KRCS coordinates closely with the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Social Affairs to guarantee uninterrupted aid deliveries to Gaza, highlighting collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent.
He noted that food shipments donated by Kuwait's "Balad Al-Khair" Association reflect strong cooperation between governmental and civil institutions, while appreciating ministries' support and affirming continued urgent assistance is essential to address shortages and relieve Palestinian families' suffering. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment