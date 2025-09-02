Trump Confirms Troop Deployment To 'Hellhole' Chicago, Cites Weekend Shootings, Says, 'We're Going In'
Trump referenced recent weekend shooting fatalities in Chicago as a reason for his planned intervention. He emphasised the need to address what he called a surge in crime , framing the deployment as a necessary measure to restore safety.Past National Guard deployments
The President highlighted the use of the National Guard in previous operations in Los Angeles and Washington, DC, noting that these deployments helped reduce crime in those Democrat-led cities.“We're going in,” Trump told reporters, signaling a commitment to replicate similar efforts in Chicago.
“I have an obligation, the President said.”This isn't a political thing."
Trump's announcement comes amid ongoing debates over federal intervention in local crime prevention .Trump defends Federal crime crackdowns
Trump highlighted his administration's efforts to curb crime in Washington, DC, noting that he has already deployed National Guard troops and federalised the city's police force.“We have no crime. This city is now a safe zone,” Trump said during remarks in the Oval Office.
“And this city was really bad,” Trump said, praising federal law enforcement for their efforts.“We're really proud of what's been accomplished.”Praise and criticism of local officials
While commending Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser for cooperating with federal authorities, Trump criticised Democratic Illinois Governor JB Pritzker for opposing federal intervention in Chicago.“If the governor of Illinois would call up, call me up, I would love to do it,” Trump said, adding that the administration will move forward regardless.“Now, we're going to do it anyway. We have the right to do it.”Broader plans for federal action
Trump indicated that similar measures could be extended to other cities experiencing high crime rates, particularly those with Democratic leadership. He emphasised his responsibility to protect US cities, mentioning Baltimore as an example.“I have an obligation to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore,” he stated.Also Read | Trump announces relocation of US Space Command headquarters to Alabama
