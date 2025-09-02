Trump Reveals Plans For Presidential Wall Of Fame Featuring Portrait Of Biden Using Autopen: 'This Is Going To Be...'
In an interview with the Daily Caller published on Monday, Trump revealed he may troll Biden by displaying a portrait of the notorious autopen used by the former president to sign documents .
“It's a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen,” Trump said.Trump's mock-up plan
Trump said he had even drawn up a mock version of what the“Biden Autopen” portrait would look like, though he did not provide a copy to the outlet.
“I gotta do it,” Trump said.“Same picture, but black and white. Yeah, and I'm not using that one with the smile.”“This is going to be very controversial”
Trump predicted the portrait would spark debate once unveiled.“This is going to be very controversial,” he told the outlet.Biden Autopen investigation
The White House announced an investigation into Biden's use of the autopen in July, reviving questions about the extent of its use during his term.
It is not clear when the“Presidential Wall of Fame” will be completed or unveiled, but the Trump administration has prioritised revamping the White House grounds in the first year of his second term.Also Read | Trump to announce US Space Command HQ move to Alabama: Report
