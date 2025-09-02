Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Reveals Plans For Presidential Wall Of Fame Featuring Portrait Of Biden Using Autopen: 'This Is Going To Be...'

2025-09-02 07:00:45
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said he is working on a new White House gallery in the Rose Garden, called the“Presidential Wall of Fame”, and hinted that one of its first controversial additions could be a mocking portrait of his predecessor and successor, Joe Biden.

Mocking Biden with“Autopen Portrait”

In an interview with the Daily Caller published on Monday, Trump revealed he may troll Biden by displaying a portrait of the notorious autopen used by the former president to sign documents .

“It's a decision I have to make. We put up a picture of the autopen,” Trump said.

Trump's mock-up plan

Trump said he had even drawn up a mock version of what the“Biden Autopen” portrait would look like, though he did not provide a copy to the outlet.

“I gotta do it,” Trump said.“Same picture, but black and white. Yeah, and I'm not using that one with the smile.”

“This is going to be very controversial”

Trump predicted the portrait would spark debate once unveiled.“This is going to be very controversial,” he told the outlet.

Biden Autopen investigation

The White House announced an investigation into Biden's use of the autopen in July, reviving questions about the extent of its use during his term.

It is not clear when the“Presidential Wall of Fame” will be completed or unveiled, but the Trump administration has prioritised revamping the White House grounds in the first year of his second term.

MENAFN02092025007365015876ID1110008722

