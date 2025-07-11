Who Is Harjeet Singh Laddi, Khalistani Terrorist Involved In Firing At Kapil Sharma's Cafe?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi admitted to firing 12 bullets at Kapil Sharma's newly opened "Kap's Café" in Surrey, Canada , early July 10.

Videos show masked men shooting from a moving car, shattering the café's glass windows while staff were inside. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Who is Harjeet Singh Laddi?

Laddi is a Germany-based operative on India's most-wanted list, accused Sharma's show of mocking Nihang Sikhs' religious attire and traditions. Surrey Police's FLIS team is investigating the attack, which occurred days after the café's soft launch.





Terror Group: Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)

Wanted For: Murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar (2024)

NIA Reward: Rs. 10 lakh for capture

Base: Germany (coordinates Canada/UK operations) Key Role: Weapons smuggling, recruitment, funding terror plots



Attack sparked by "disrespect" to Sikh warriors

Laddi's social media statement claimed Sharma's show featured a comedian wearing Nihang attire while making "disgraceful jokes" about Sikh traditions. He alleged his team called Sharma's manager "15 times" seeking an apology but received no response.

Nihang Singhs are revered warrior-saints in Sikhism known for distinctive blue robes and martial history. The banned BKI group, linked to Pakistan-based handlers, has previously attacked Hindu leaders in Punjab.

Cafe vows resilience as police hunt attackers

Kap's Café posted on Instagram: "Violence won't break our dream of building community through coffee." Staff thanked Surrey Police and supporters using #SupportKapsCafeCanada.

Investigators recovered bullet casings and reviewed security footage but haven't shared suspect details.

This is the 5th attack on South Asian businesses in Surrey since 2024, raising safety concerns. Kapil Sharma, currently filming his Netflix show, hasn't commented publicly.