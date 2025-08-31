Indore-Bound Air India Flight Returns To Delhi After Fire Indication

Dhaka: An Indore-bound Air India flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Delhi early Sunday (August 31) morning after the pilot received a fire warning for the aircraft's right engine, sources revealed.

The Airbus A320 neo had been in the air for over 30 minutes when the incident occurred.

According to an Air India statement, the aircraft's right engine was promptly shut down as a precaution, and the plane returned to the Delhi airport, landing safely around 6:15 am.

There were over 90 passengers onboard at the time of the incident, a source added. No injuries were reported.

The aircraft, which operated the flight AI2913, has been grounded for inspection. "Flight AI2913, operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, air-returned to Delhi shortly after take off, as the cockpit crew received a fire indication for the right engine," the Tata Group-owned airline said without divulging further details.

Following standard procedure, the cockpit crew elected to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi where the flight landed safely, it said.

The flight, operated with an A320 neo aircraft, was airborne for more than 30 minutes before landing back in Delhi, according to information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.

According to Air India, passengers are being transferred to an alternative aircraft which will operate the flight to Indore shortly.

Air safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has been duly informed about the incident, the airline said.

In recent times, there have been instances of Air India planes facing technical issues.

