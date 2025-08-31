Colombia And Venezuela Mass Troops At Border As U.S. Warships Circle Caribbean
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced he will expand the military deployment in Catatumbo, the troubled region bordering Venezuela. He confirmed that 25,000 Colombian soldiers already operate in the area and ordered more to reinforce operations against armed groups. Petro also asked Venezuela to mirror the move on its side. Days earlier, Venezuela had sent more than 15,000 personnel to Zulia and Táchira. Its Defense Ministry confirmed new patrols, naval units, and drones to monitor crossings and the Caribbean coast. Officials presented the measures as part of the“Zona de Paz,” a joint initiative launched in July when both governments signed a memorandum to create a binational economic development zone. Catatumbo is one of Latin America 's most violent borderlands. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime identifies Norte de Santander, which includes Catatumbo, as a leading coca cultivation area worldwide. Armed groups such as the ELN and FARC dissident factions compete for control of trafficking corridors and extortion. Colombian authorities acknowledge these networks fuel instability along the 2,200-kilometer frontier. The humanitarian toll is severe. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports more than 56,000 people displaced in Catatumbo this year. Communities face confinement, blocked roads, and school closures. Colombian officials say stronger deployments aim to stop further displacement and protect local populations. Tensions in the wider region add pressure. The United States has deployed amphibious ships and Aegis destroyers in the Caribbean with about 4,500 personnel, describing the move as an anti-narcotics operation. Venezuela denounced the action as hostile and reinforced its border and militia forces. Colombia stands in a sensitive position. It maintains cooperation with Venezuela while relying on military and intelligence ties with the United States. Already hosting around 2.8 to 3 million Venezuelan migrants, Colombia fears that escalation could trigger new refugee flows and strain public services.
