'Arab AI Initiative To Drive Economic Growth And Cooperation Across Arab States'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from Qatar Chamber (QC) participated in the 'First Arab Forum on Artificial Intelligence', held in New Alamein City, Egypt, on 27–28 August 2025, headed by its Chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohamed Al Thani.

In his speech at the forum's second panel discussion, entitled 'The Role of the Arab Private Sector and Arab Businessmen in Activating and Implementing the Arab Artificial Intelligence Initiative,' Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim emphasised that the Arab AI Initiative, endorsed at the Arab Development Summit in Baghdad in May 2025, represents a cornerstone for unifying Arab efforts to ensure the optimal utilisation of modern technologies in serving Arab societies, supporting their economies, and enhancing their global competitiveness.

He also noted that Arab countries have made significant strides in the AI sector, underscoring the need for active participation from the Arab private sector in implementing this ambitious initiative.

He emphasised that Arab businessmen play a pivotal role in the initiative's success by supporting innovative startups and strengthening partnerships with academic institutions and research centres.

He underlined that the private sector plays a key role in accelerating digital transformation and creating a business environment capable of embracing these technologies. QC Chairman also highlighted Qatar's strong commitment to innovation and technology through the launch of multiple strategies and initiatives that support digital transformation, develop technological infrastructure, and build qualified human capacities.

He stressed the importance of enacting flexible legislation and providing investment incentives to boost the flow of joint Arab investment in technology and AI.

He affirmed the readiness of Qatar Chamber and the Qatari private sector to actively contribute to supporting and implementing the Arab AI Initiative in a way that achieves sustainable development for Arab nations and enhances their presence in the global knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

The forum, served as a leading Arab platform for exchanging experiences and formulating future visions to support cybersecurity.