Qatar, Nepal Discuss Strengthening Trade Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Board Member of Qatar Chamber (QC), Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, affirmed that Qatar enjoys close cooperation with Nepal, particularly in the economic and trade fields, noting the wide scope for collaboration between the Qatari private sector and its Nepali counterpart.

This came during a meeting with Chandra Dhakal, President of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, where both sides discussed areas of cooperation and investment opportunities available in the two countries, as well as the activation of the Qatari-Nepali Joint Business Council.

Al Obaidli stressed that Nepal is an important country for Qatar and Qatari investors, given its large population and abundant investment opportunities.

He also pointed to Qatar's keen interest in investing in Asian markets, which represent significant growth potential. He added that Qatar has become a major hub for business and investment, with strong interest in sectors such as banking, digitalization, and trade.

For his part, Chandra Dhakal praised Qatar's success in developing its infrastructure and achieving remarkable progress. He highlighted the numerous investment opportunities in Nepal that are open to Qatari investors, particularly in the tourism, mining, and services sectors.

He further noted that Nepal offers a range of incentives for foreign investors, calling on Qatari businessmen to explore these opportunities and build partnerships with their Nepali counterparts.

He also underscored the importance of activating the Qatari-Nepali Joint Business Council to help strengthen cooperation between the business sectors of both countries and to increase joint meetings between businessmen to explore opportunities for partnership and collaboration.